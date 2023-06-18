X

5 injured in shooting outside DeKalb nightclub, cops say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

An investigation is underway after five people were injured in a shooting outside a DeKalb County nightclub early Sunday.

DeKalb police got a call about a person shot around 3 a.m. at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road, Channel 2 Action News reported.

When officers arrived, they found the shooting victims, whose conditions were not released. They have yet to be publicly identified.

In October, a shooting outside Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge left a security guard dead and another injured. Police said the guards had tried to break up a fight at the nightclub and were shot in the parking lot around 2:30 a.m.

Dozens of evidence markers led from the front doors to the back of the parking lot about 50 yards away. The victim was identified as as Erik McKenzie, 30, of Lithonia by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A motive is unclear for the shooting on Sunday, and no details were released by police about a possible suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

