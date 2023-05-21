X

2 shot after argument outside Buckhead nightclub; suspect at large

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

A search is underway for a suspect after two people were shot early Sunday in a popular area of Buckhead, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta police responded about 3 a.m. to a person shot call outside NRG ATL nightclub on Peachtree Road in Buckhead Village, the news station reported. The club is next to a Trader Joe’s grocery store and the Buckhead Exchange shopping mall.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. The victims, who were not publicly identified, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Channel 2, an argument outside the nightclub involving a group of people led to gunfire at the Trader Joe’s parking lot.

The male shooter left the scene and has yet to be identified. There was a large police presence after the shooting, and caution tape surrounded the parking lot.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

EXCLUSIVE: First Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up last day at Greenbriar Mall
19h ago
