2 shot after argument outside Buckhead nightclub; suspect at large

A search is underway for a suspect after two people were shot early Sunday in a popular area of Buckhead, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Atlanta police responded about 3 a.m. to a person shot call outside NRG ATL nightclub on Peachtree Road in Buckhead Village, the news station reported. The club is next to a Trader Joe’s grocery store and the Buckhead Exchange shopping mall.
When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. The victims, who were not publicly identified, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Channel 2, an argument outside the nightclub involving a group of people led to gunfire at the Trader Joe’s parking lot.
The male shooter left the scene and has yet to be identified. There was a large police presence after the shooting, and caution tape surrounded the parking lot.
An investigation is ongoing.
