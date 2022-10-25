ajc logo
Police investigate shooting outside DeKalb County nightclub

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

At least two dozen evidence markers lined the parking lot of a DeKalb County nightclub on Tuesday morning after a shooting was reported hours earlier.

The markers appeared to indicate shell casings leading from the front doors of the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge to the back of the lot about 50 yards away. A shooting was reported at the Glenwood Road club at about 2:30 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News.

DeKalb police investigated for several hours overnight but did not provide any information from the scene. They appeared to be focusing on a vehicle with its door open in the parking lot, as well as some personal items spread on the pavement, Channel 2 reported.

The vehicle was towed before investigators wrapped up around 6:30 a.m., according to the news station. Several other vehicles were left outside the club overnight.

It was not clear if anyone was injured by the gunfire.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'
