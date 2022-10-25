Police investigate shooting outside DeKalb County nightclub

At least two dozen evidence markers lined the parking lot of a DeKalb County nightclub on Tuesday morning after a shooting was reported hours earlier.
The markers appeared to indicate shell casings leading from the front doors of the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge to the back of the lot about 50 yards away. A shooting was reported at the Glenwood Road club at about 2:30 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News.
DeKalb police investigated for several hours overnight but did not provide any information from the scene. They appeared to be focusing on a vehicle with its door open in the parking lot, as well as some personal items spread on the pavement, Channel 2 reported.
The vehicle was towed before investigators wrapped up around 6:30 a.m., according to the news station. Several other vehicles were left outside the club overnight.
It was not clear if anyone was injured by the gunfire.
