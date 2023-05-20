2 fatally shot in DeKalb within minutes, including 1 at nightclub

Shootings in DeKalb County, including one outside a nightclub, ended with two people dead Friday night, police said.
Just a few yards away from Club Blaze on Moreland Avenue, officers found a man in his 30s dead inside of a vehicle at about 11:45 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was found at the intersection of Moreland and Cedar Grove Road.
The victim was shot in the parking lot of the nightclub, where Smith said the initial incident began.
About 25 minutes prior, officers were called to an area near Flat Shoals Parkway and Columbia Drive regarding a person shot. The location is about a seven-mile drive from Club Blaze.
There they found a man who appeared to have been shot dead in the road, Smith confirmed. The victim’s name was not released.
In either incidents, authorities did not say what may have led up to the shootings and no information was provided on the suspects.
