X

2 fatally shot in DeKalb within minutes, including 1 at nightclub

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Shootings in DeKalb County, including one outside a nightclub, ended with two people dead Friday night, police said.

Just a few yards away from Club Blaze on Moreland Avenue, officers found a man in his 30s dead inside of a vehicle at about 11:45 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was found at the intersection of Moreland and Cedar Grove Road.

The victim was shot in the parking lot of the nightclub, where Smith said the initial incident began.

About 25 minutes prior, officers were called to an area near Flat Shoals Parkway and Columbia Drive regarding a person shot. The location is about a seven-mile drive from Club Blaze.

There they found a man who appeared to have been shot dead in the road, Smith confirmed. The victim’s name was not released.

In either incidents, authorities did not say what may have led up to the shootings and no information was provided on the suspects.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photos

WATCH: Memorable moment when Jim Brown faced off with Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox1h ago

Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay

Man charged in Johns Creek rape, kidnapping arrested in Paulding
2h ago

Credit: contributed

Students documenting pandemic experiences still find surprising lessons
6h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

New, larger Fulton animal shelter on track for fall opening
7h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

New, larger Fulton animal shelter on track for fall opening
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves get contributions from everyone in comeback victory over Mariners
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay

Man charged in Johns Creek rape, kidnapping arrested in Paulding
2h ago
While serving family violence warrant, DeKalb deputies make 14 other arrests
19h ago
Cops: 4-year-old, $350K found in getaway car after armored car robbery in Griffin
19h ago
Featured

South Georgia United Methodist Conference to vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday
New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top