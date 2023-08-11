2nd mistrial over murder charge for man accused in Gwinnett teen’s death

The first mistrial against Austin Tybre Ford was declared in May

Credit: GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

Crime & Public Safety
By
19 minutes ago
X

A mistrial was declared Friday for Austin Tybre Ford, the second in the case of 18-year-old Tori Lang whose remains were found in July 2021 in a Gwinnett County park.

Ford, 20, was previously convicted of theft by taking a firearm, theft by taking a motor vehicle and concealing the death of another in May of this year, but the jury was unable to agree on the more serious charges of murder, aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter during the first trial that began in late-April. Now District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson is announcing a second mistrial on the same “serious charges.”

“Most of the jurors were in favor of a guilty verdict. There were a few who wanted not guilty,” Austin-Gatson said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My heart goes out to the Lang family for enduring a mistrial for a second time.”

ExploreMistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death

Lang had often visited Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain with her family. They reported her missing July 28, 2021.

At about 6:30 a.m. that day, police responded after park visitors discovered the teen’s body and dialed 911, Gwinnett police said. Lang, a 2020 Stephenson High School graduate, was found in a grassy field with an apparent gunshot wound. To help identify her, Gwinnett police posted photos of her tattoos on social media. Lang’s devastated family confirmed it was her.

Days later, Lang’s burned Nissan Versa was discovered at DeKalb County’s Hidden Acres Nature Preserve, less than five miles from where she was killed, police said. A park ranger found the compact sedan, which authorities said had been set on fire and then rolled or pushed into the woods.

“It’s just hard every day thinking of this moment,” the teen’s aunt, Tamara Lang, said after her death. “What would you do if this was your child? If you know something, if you saw something, we just implore somebody to say something.”

Ford was identified as a suspect and charged in April 2022. At the time, he was in the Clayton County Jail on unrelated charges, and was later booked into the Gwinnett jail.

Ford was indicted in September 2022 on charges of murder, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts of theft by taking, and tampering with evidence.

Austin-Gatson said she will be speaking with Lang’s family and other members of the Gwinnett district attorney’s office “before a decision is made on the next move.”

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

No indictment for former Clayton County officer who fatally shot Eric Holmes7h ago

Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MUSIC ICON IN ATL
MARTA plans shuttles, extra trains for Beyoncé concerts this weekend

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Biji, oldest Zoo Atlanta orangutan and resident since 1988, dies
2h ago

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Biji, oldest Zoo Atlanta orangutan and resident since 1988, dies
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

CONTINUING COVERAGE
As a German firm exits the city, downtown Atlanta ponders its future
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Daughter of man who died after arrest in Atlanta recounts his final moments
1h ago
Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
1h ago
Teen brother of man killed in Applebee’s parking lot charged with murder
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Special

Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
6h ago
How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
7h ago
Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top