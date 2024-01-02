BREAKING | 1 dead after triple shooting in Mechanicsville neighborhood

One person was killed and two others were injured Tuesday afternoon in a triple shooting at a southwest Atlanta home, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard about the shooting. The residence is located at the corner of Windsor Street and near a food mart in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two victims were alert and taken to a hospital, while the third had critical injuries and later died, police said.