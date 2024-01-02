BREAKING | 1 dead after triple shooting in Mechanicsville neighborhood

One person was killed and two others were injured Tuesday afternoon in a triple shooting at a southwest Atlanta home, authorities said.
Atlanta police were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard about the shooting. The residence is located at the corner of Windsor Street and near a food mart in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.
At the scene, officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two victims were alert and taken to a hospital, while the third had critical injuries and later died, police said.
Their identities were not released.
A motive is unclear and no details were provided by police about what led to the shooting. There was a large police presence at the scene, and caution tape surrounded the home and nearby residential area, photos showed.
Police said there was no timetable for when Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Windsor Street would reopen.
An investigation is ongoing.
