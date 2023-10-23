2 shootings along same Atlanta road leave 1 dead, 1 injured

In the first case, Atlanta police got calls about a person shot around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. It was in the area of 1994 Bent Creek Way, not far from Adams Park along Campbellton Road. When officers arrived, they were told the victim had already been taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police went to the hospital to speak with the 21-year-old victim, who was described as alert. He’d been shot in the shoulder, officials said.

Investigators said the victim was in front of a family member’s home when he was struck by gunfire that came from a moving vehicle, police said in a statement.

Just over 24 hours later, at 10:40 p.m. Sunday, police were called to another shooting at 1993 Bent Creek Way, police said. The victim in that case was rushed to a hospital but did not survive. His name was not released.

Authorities said the shooting was a result of an escalating dispute.

The two scenes are located across the street from each other. Police have not released information about a motive in either shooting. A spokesperson said detectives cannot say whether the shootings are related as the investigation continues.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.