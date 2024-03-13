2 injured, 7 arrested in Roswell apartment shooting

Officers responded to the hospital and learned that the men had been shot at the Roswell Creek Apartments on Holcomb Bridge Road, Lupo said. Investigators said the victims and suspects knew each other and had been involved in a days-long dispute.

Earlier that day, the group of suspects in two different cars chased the victims’ car into the apartment complex’s parking lot and fired multiple shots, Lupo said. Investigators used the Roswell Crime Center’s technological tools to identify and locate the two suspect cars. The seven suspects were taken into custody before the end of the day, and officers said they seized several guns.

Lupo said the group of suspects included three men: Fabian Villamar, 20, of Roswell; Isaac Frias, 19, of Woodstock; and Jimmy Chavez, 17, of Roswell. They were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The other four suspects, three 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were booked into the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

No further information was released, but the investigation remains active and additional charges could be filed, Lupo said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.