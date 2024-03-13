Crime & Public Safety

2 injured, 7 arrested in Roswell apartment shooting

The two victims, ages 19 and 20, suffered gunshot wounds to the face and leg, Roswell police said.

By
15 minutes ago

A targeted shooting at a Roswell apartment complex early Monday morning left two men injured and resulted in seven suspects arrested, nearly all of them teenagers, authorities said.

An employee at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital called 911 just after 4 a.m. to report that two men had been injured in a shooting, Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo said. One was hit in the face and the other in the leg.

The victims, ages 19 and 20, are both expected to recover, Lupo said, though one remained in the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the hospital and learned that the men had been shot at the Roswell Creek Apartments on Holcomb Bridge Road, Lupo said. Investigators said the victims and suspects knew each other and had been involved in a days-long dispute.

Earlier that day, the group of suspects in two different cars chased the victims’ car into the apartment complex’s parking lot and fired multiple shots, Lupo said. Investigators used the Roswell Crime Center’s technological tools to identify and locate the two suspect cars. The seven suspects were taken into custody before the end of the day, and officers said they seized several guns.

Lupo said the group of suspects included three men: Fabian Villamar, 20, of Roswell; Isaac Frias, 19, of Woodstock; and Jimmy Chavez, 17, of Roswell. They were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The other four suspects, three 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were booked into the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

No further information was released, but the investigation remains active and additional charges could be filed, Lupo said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

