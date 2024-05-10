19-year-old critical after shooting at Buckhead apartments

A teenager was shot Friday at an apartment complex in Buckhead, police said.

Officers were alerted to the incident at the Tremont apartments along Habersham Road around noon. The building is near the Burgess Hotel and the Punchline Comedy Club.

The 19-year-old was shot multiple times and driven to a hospital in a private vehicle, authorities confirmed. He remained in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Investigators have not released other details in the shooting, including a suspect.

In May 2020, Kevin Humes was shot to death outside the apartment complex. Police said at the time that they believed Humes was the target of an attempted robbery. A 15-year-old was later charged in his death.

