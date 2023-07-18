17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Southlake Mall shooting

A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after he was shot multiple times Monday afternoon outside of Southlake Mall in Clayton County, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Officers were called to the Morrow shopping mall around 4:35 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, according to Channel 2. At the scene, they found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

The 17-year-old, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with three gunshot wounds, the news station reported. Police said his condition was considered stable.

No further information has been released about the incident, and police have not said if a suspect has been identified.

Morrow police have not responded to requests for more information.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

