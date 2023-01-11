ajc logo
X

17-year-old fatally shot after walking out of DeKalb gas station

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A teenager was shot and killed Tuesday moments after walking out of a DeKalb County gas station, police said.

Officers were called to a Shell along Snapfinger Woods Drive regarding a person shot shortly before 6 p.m. The 17-year-old boy was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith.

The victim had just walked out of the gas station when he was shot, Smith confirmed.

Authorities have not said if the shooting was targeted or what exactly led up to the incident. No details were released on a potential suspect, but Smith confirmed no one had been arrested as of Tuesday evening.

In November, another 17-year-old was found shot to death in a residential area off Snapfinger Woods Drive, less than a mile from the Shell. Tavares Spencer was arrested and charged with murder in the incident.

At a Texaco gas station next-door to the Shell, three people were shot in a drive-by in 2019. Authorities said the victims were standing near the station when a car pulled up and began firing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment4h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title
3h ago

Credit: Cornbread Sisters

Sisters embrace lucky break to sell ‘secret recipe’ cornbread at Souper Jenny
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
6h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown pleads guilty to fraud charge
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller

UPDATE: Suspects in Perimeter Mall’s food court shooting identified
0m ago
2 sought in armed robbery at NW Atlanta gas station
3h ago
Police: Man goes on tirade at Clayton County store after being denied cigarettes
4h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
21h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
4h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top