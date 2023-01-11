17-year-old fatally shot after walking out of DeKalb gas station

A teenager was shot and killed Tuesday moments after walking out of a DeKalb County gas station, police said.
Officers were called to a Shell along Snapfinger Woods Drive regarding a person shot shortly before 6 p.m. The 17-year-old boy was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith.
The victim had just walked out of the gas station when he was shot, Smith confirmed.
Authorities have not said if the shooting was targeted or what exactly led up to the incident. No details were released on a potential suspect, but Smith confirmed no one had been arrested as of Tuesday evening.
In November, another 17-year-old was found shot to death in a residential area off Snapfinger Woods Drive, less than a mile from the Shell. Tavares Spencer was arrested and charged with murder in the incident.
At a Texaco gas station next-door to the Shell, three people were shot in a drive-by in 2019. Authorities said the victims were standing near the station when a car pulled up and began firing.
