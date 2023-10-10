14-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Lithonia shooting that killed teen

A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting that killed another teenager, Lithonia police said late Monday.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a juvenile following the Sept. 30 incident. He had been on the run since the night of the shooting.

It happened at around 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Rock Chapel Road, Lithonia police Sgt. Jedidia Hazlewood said. Joshua Thompson, 15, died in an ambulance while on the way to the hospital, Hazlewood said.

Explore Griffin murder suspect arrested in shooting outside high school football game

“This arrest marks a pivotal moment in our continued efforts to deliver justice to the victim’s family and our community,” Lithonia police said in a social media post.

No details about a possible motive were released.

“At the Lithonia Police Department, we are resolutely committed to our mission of bringing justice to our community and arresting those who perpetrate crimes,” Chief Don Dejarnette said. “Our dedication remains unwavering.”

It was the second shooting within three hours that killed metro Atlanta teens the same day. Shortly before 5 p.m., 14-year-old Emmanuel Dorsey was shot to death near Griffin High School, police said.

On Saturday, 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendricks was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by persons under 18, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arrested after a week on the run, according to police.