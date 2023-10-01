Police: 14-year-old shot in Lithonia, dies on way to hospital

A 14-year-old died Saturday night after being shot in DeKalb County, according to the Lithonia Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Rock Chapel Road, Sgt. Jedidia Hazlewood said in a media release. The teenager, whose name was not released, died in an ambulance while on the way to the hospital, Hazlewood said.

No further details were released about what led to the shooting.

“Our dedicated detectives are working tirelessly to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event,” police said. “At this time, we have several person(s) of interest and are conducting thorough questioning.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives by email at criminal.investigations@lithoniacity.org.

It was the second shooting within three hours that killed metro Atlanta teenagers. Shortly before 5 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot to death near Griffin High School, police said.

Early Sunday, Griffin police said 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendricks had been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by persons under 18, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His whereabouts were unknown and he was considered armed and dangerous.

