Griffin murder suspect arrested in shooting outside high school football game

17-year-old accused of killing 14-year-old

Credit: admin

Credit: admin

Crime & Public Safety
By
50 minutes ago
X

A 17-year-old accused of killing a classmate outside a metro Atlanta high school football game was arrested after a week on the run, police said Monday.

Kaomarion Kendricks was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by persons under 18, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony following the Oct. 1 shooting. It happened near Griffin High School, where the Griffin-Spalding County game was being played.

A 14-year-old, Emmanuel Dorsey, was killed and Kendricks was quickly identified as the suspect. Investigators previously said the two were classmates, but a motive for the shooting was not released.

Dorsey’s whereabouts were unknown until Saturday, when investigators tracked him to a Henry County home, according to Spalding Sheriff Darrell Dix. Henry County investigators assisted Spalding deputies, Griffin officers, the GBI and the Georgia State Patrol with the arrest, the sheriff said.

Explore14-year-old shot to death outside metro Atlanta high school football game

“From the very beginning, the facts and leads we were following said that he was still in the local area,” Dix said in a news release. “This particular group of investigators, officers, agents, deputies and our District Attorney’s Office all believed finding Kendrick was the most important thing we could do for Emmanuel Dorsey and his family.

“I am proud of them for their hard work and their tenacity in seeing this to its end. There was much more involved, it is not always as simple as just ‘pinging a phone’ like you see on TV, and their efforts paid off,” Dix said.

Press release from Sheriff Darrell Dix.

Posted by Spalding County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 9, 2023

At the time of his arrest, Kendricks had a Glock handgun with a full-auto switch attached, the sheriff’s office said. Details were not released on whether investigators believe the handgun was used in the shooting. Kendricks was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Spalding jail, where he was being held without bond Monday.

Dorsey was days away from his 15th birthday, according to his online obituary. His funeral will be held Friday at Holly Grove AME Church in Peachtree City.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Portman Holdings

Take a look at Portman’s vertical vision for Amsterdam Walk5h ago

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

UPDATED
Electors, ex-DOJ official appeal to move RICO case to fed court
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Pride

Atlanta Pride Festival: ‘Bring your full self’ this weekend
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines today
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines today
4h ago

Clayton correctional officer becomes 7th jail employee arrested in 2023
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Man convicted of Fulton County murder dies after altercation in prison
2h ago
Clayton correctional officer becomes 7th jail employee arrested in 2023
2h ago
Man shot by deputy after setting fire, leading officials on wild chase
20h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
17h ago
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top