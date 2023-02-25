X
12-year-old girl shot at SW Atlanta home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 12-year-old girl was shot Friday evening in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Leesburg Court, a residential area near Wilson Mill Park and just outside of I-285, at about 6:30 p.m. The victim was found shot at least once, police said.

She was taken to a hospital, but her condition was not released. No information was provided on the shooting or a suspect.

Friday’s incident is not the first involving kids this week in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, two children, ages 12 and 13, were shot at a playground in the Mechanicsville neighborhood, police said. At least 24 shell casings were found at the crime scene. The girl and boy were taken to a hospital and were said to be stable.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

