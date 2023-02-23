Cops: ‘Ongoing dispute’ ends with 2 kids shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Two children were shot Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.
The shooting, which left a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy injured, happened at the Parkside at Mechanicsville along McDaniel Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. and Channel 2 Action News reported that a playground was blocked off with police tape.
The victims were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not released.
Investigators said they believe an “ongoing dispute between groups of juveniles escalated to gunfire.” No information was released on a suspect.
The location of the incident is across the street from Rosa L. Burney Park, where six people, including a 6-year-old, were shot in August. Two of the victims, 31-year-old Rashad Rogers and 33-year-old April Sparks, died after the shooting, police previously said.
