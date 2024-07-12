1 killed in crash that blocked major Cobb County road for hours

An investigation into a fatal single-vehicle crash blocked a major thoroughfare in Cobb County for over two hours Friday morning.
The collision was reported around 5 a.m. along Ernest W. Barrett Parkway at Stilesboro Road, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reported.
The scene was cleared and all lanes reopened by 7:30 a.m.
Cobb County police have not released information about the driver or what led to the crash.
