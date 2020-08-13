Cartersville man pleads guilty to child porn charge, gets 2 years in prison

Jeffrey Douglas Coleman, 54, of Cartersville, agreed to a deal with prosecutors in which he received a 15-year sentence that included two years behind bars, according to Bartow court documents. In return, he pleaded guilty to one count of violating child pornography laws. He must also pay a $1,000 fine.

Coleman was arrested in 2018 as part of “Operation Paladin,” a multi-agency effort led by the GBI that resulted in the arrests of 20 men across North Georgia. All of the men, ranging in age from 20 to 59, faced charges related to communicating with children online in the hopes of meeting them for sex.