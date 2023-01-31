UPS reports $11.55 billion profit for 2022

UPS CEO Carol Tomé has emphasized a “better not bigger” approach, focusing on the most profitable packages to deliver rather than just increasing volume. “Our results in 2022 demonstrate our strategy is working,” she said.

In 2022, UPS operating expenses increased to $87.24 billion, up 3.3%. That includes a 56.4% increase in fuel expense, to $6 billion.

The company’s $11.55 billion in net income was down 10.4% compared with 2021, as it saw a decline in non-cash pension gains. Looking at just operating profit, it saw a 2.2% increase in 2022 compared with 2021.

In the fourth quarter, UPS said it saw a decline in volume in China, as well as declines in its freight forwarding business.

Delivery companies encountered weather challenges during the recent peak holiday shipping season, leading to some delivery delays — but Tomé said the company still delivered “industry-leading service.”

She said the company has reached key financial targets a year earlier than expected.

Looking forward, economic uncertainty and the possibility of a recession is weighing on companies.

UPS said it expects revenue for 2023 to decline to $97-$99.4 billion.

The company will also soon enter labor negotiations with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on a massive new contract. The Teamsters have threatened the possibility of a strike if they don’t reach agreement with management before a July 31 deadline.