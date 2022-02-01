UPS profit soared above $10B in ‘21, sees revenue topping $100B in ‘22

“The execution of our strategy is delivering positive financial results and driving strong momentum as we move into 2022,” said UPS CEO Carol Tomé in a written statement.

After the company announced its results early Tuesday morning along with a higher quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share, up from $1.02, UPS saw its stock price rise in pre-market trading.

For the fourth quarter, UPS reported $3.09 billion in net income. That represented a turnaround from the $3.35 billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2020, when it recorded a charge for the sale of its freight unit and took an accounting hit from $4.9 billion in non-cash, mark-to-market pension losses.

Fourth-quarter 2021 revenue of $27.77 billion was up 11.5% from the year-earlier quarter, while operating expenses of $23.88 billion were up 4.5%.

This article will be updated.