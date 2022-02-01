UPS profit soared above $10B in ‘21, sees revenue topping $100B in ‘22

UPS said its profit and revenue skyrocketed in 2021, benefiting from the continued growth in e-commerce and higher shipping rates.
2020 was a challenging year that required the shipping giant to rapidly adjust to a surge in online shopping at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for vaccine shipments. 2021 brought an economic rebound driving so much global traffic that it is clogging supply chains.
Net profit last year grew nearly ten-fold to $12.89 billion from $1.34 billion in 2020. Revenue reached a record $97.29 billion, up 15% from 2020. Operating expenses rose 9.8% to $84.48 billion.
Sandy Springs-based UPS benefited from higher shipping charges for customers including retailers, with average revenue per piece up 12.6% in 2021 compared with 2020. That was driven by higher charges across the board, with the biggest percentage increases for international shipments.
The company is growing so rapidly that it now expects to reach its 2023 financial goals a year early, by hitting $102 billion in revenue this year with an adjusted operating margin of about 13.7%.
“The execution of our strategy is delivering positive financial results and driving strong momentum as we move into 2022,” said UPS CEO Carol Tomé in a written statement.
After the company announced its results early Tuesday morning along with a higher quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share, up from $1.02, UPS saw its stock price rise in pre-market trading.
For the fourth quarter, UPS reported $3.09 billion in net income. That represented a turnaround from the $3.35 billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2020, when it recorded a charge for the sale of its freight unit and took an accounting hit from $4.9 billion in non-cash, mark-to-market pension losses.
Fourth-quarter 2021 revenue of $27.77 billion was up 11.5% from the year-earlier quarter, while operating expenses of $23.88 billion were up 4.5%.
