ajc logo
X

Storm-driven flight cancellations disrupt travelers, package deliveries

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago
Winter storm system blanketing U.S. hinders flights and shipping over holidays

Winter storms are causing flight cancellations in Atlanta and across the country, disrupting trips during the busy holiday travel period.

The U.S. airports with the most flight cancellations on Friday are Seattle-Tacoma, New York LaGuardia, Chicago O’Hare, Detroit, Chicago Midway and Boston, according to FlightAware.com. Though Atlanta dodged frozen precipitation, the winter weather elsewhere has caused some travel headaches here.

More than 100 flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport have been canceled for Friday, according to FlightAware.com data. A similar number of flights was canceled Thursday.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines defrosted aircraft in the early morning hours to prepare for the first departing flights.

Friday is one of the busier days of the year-end holiday period at Hartsfield-Jackson, with about 290,000 passengers expected to pass through the world’s busiest airport. Security lines were long early Friday, with wait times nearing half an hour for some travelers during the morning rush.

Airport officials recommend travelers get to the terminal 2.5-3 hours before their flights.

ExploreHoliday travel guide to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Int’l Airport

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to be less crowded at the airport. Traffic will pick up again Monday and Tuesday as travelers return home from holiday trips.

Blizzards and winter weather are also disrupting another key holiday operation: package deliveries.

Sandy Springs-based UPS said weather is affecting its air hubs in Louisville, Kentucky, and in Rockford, Illinois.

“We will work to ensure the safety of our employees while minimizing effects on service,” UPS says on its website. “Contingency plans are in place to help ensure that shipments arrive at their final destinations as quickly as conditions permit.”

The storms threaten to cause significant delays just before Christmas, after package delivery companies performed relatively well earlier in the holiday shipping period. UPS had a 96.6% on-time delivery rate in late November, better than the U.S. Postal Service at 95.8% and FedEx at 95.3%, according to logistics data firm ShipMatrix.

Memphis-based FedEx also Friday warned customers that it has had “substantial disruptions” at its Memphis, Tennessee, and Indianapolis, Indiana, air hubs on Thursday night due to severe winter weather.

The weather disruptions could mean some gifts won’t arrive in time to be placed under the tree before Christmas morning.

“Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24,” FedEx said. “FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability.”

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel19h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

The restaurants that closed in metro Atlanta in 2022
20h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower struggles to make ends meet
5h ago

Credit: FACEBOOK

Warner Bros. Discovery lays off ‘TCM Underground’ host Millie De Chirico right before...
3h ago

Credit: FACEBOOK

Warner Bros. Discovery lays off ‘TCM Underground’ host Millie De Chirico right before...
3h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Georgia Bulldogs add 3 more on Day 2 of early signing period
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta preparing for winter storm impact on flights across the country
23h ago
Delta continues path toward free Wi-Fi
Delta to launch flights to Cape Town, South Africa
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
3h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top