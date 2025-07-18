Business
Business

Atlanta businesses could face higher taxes under new proposal

The changes mark an effort by the city to find revenue without raising property taxes.
The Atlanta skyline is shown over the I-75/85 connector. Mohamed Balla, the city’s chief financial officer, said occupational taxes are the first of many fees that will need to be modernized for the city. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta skyline is shown over the I-75/85 connector. Mohamed Balla, the city’s chief financial officer, said occupational taxes are the first of many fees that will need to be modernized for the city. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
37 minutes ago

Atlanta is proposing increasing the fees businesses pay the city each year to operate for the first time since 1999, a move leaders say will help combat inflation and rising administrative costs without raising property taxes.

The proposal from Mayor Andre Dickens comes after a tough budget season and after the mayor, who is running for reelection, warned recently a property tax hike might be unavoidable in the years ahead.

As it stands now, Atlanta’s occupational tax rate is lower than the rates in Augusta and Columbus, according to Peter Aman, the city’s chief strategy officer.

ExploreHistoric buildings are helping Atlanta reach affordable housing goals

Occupational taxes are the fees based on gross receipts companies pay to their local government to run their business. The revenue goes into the city’s general fund, which covers city services, infrastructure and other public programs.

Under the proposal, for a business bringing in $700,000 per year in gross, it will pay about $380 more, according to city officials.

The city is also raising the cap on gross receipts from $200 million to $400 million in 2026, $600 million the following year and more than $800 million the next. The cost of simple application fees, those for very small businesses, will increase from $75 to $191 in 2026 and to $215 in 2027. This affects only about a couple dozen companies.

ExploreLongtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

“We’re trying to modernize our revenue model so that we can afford the things the citizens are demanding of us,” Aman said.

The city did not say how much it hoped to raise from the higher occupational tax rates.

The mayor’s office plans to soon introduce the legislation. Public hearings are anticipated to start Sept. 10. If approved by the City Council, the first phase of the rate changes will take effect in January.

Mayor Andre Dickens, who is running for reelection, warned recently a property tax hike might be unavoidable in the years ahead. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The proposal comes after city leaders worked quickly to reduce a more than $30 million budget deficit at the end of the last fiscal year through departmental cuts that included layoffs. It marks an effort by the city to find revenue without hitting broader residential taxes.

Late last month, Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable within the next few years as Atlanta’s faces major infrastructure projects and increased demand on city services amid population growth.

The city is not alone in its search for revenue. This month, Fulton County held its first public hearings to discuss raising its millage rate, the measurement used to calculate property tax bills, which would hit many city residents as well.

Mohamed Balla, the city’s chief financial officer, said occupational taxes are the first of many fees that will need to be modernized for the city.

“Our efforts are to really make sure that before we raise any property taxes, that we have looked at all other costs and revenue opportunities in the city,” Balla said.

ExploreRivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline

From April 2023 to April 2024, the 11-county metro area added 62,000 residents, according to estimates from the Atlanta Regional Commission. By 2025, the organization expects the 21-county metro area to grow by 1.8 million over the 2020 census figures.

This growth means a greater need for public safety, public works, infrastructure and social costs, Aman said.

Since 2004, growth in gross domestic product for Atlanta has outpaced city revenue growth, Aman said. Revenues have been flat-to-sinking on a per capita and inflation-adjusted basis.

“That’s not the norm. That is not typical,” Aman said. “If you look at the average of state revenue or federal government revenue, it’s growth above inflation over this period of time.”

ExploreReport: Union Pacific in talks to acquire Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern

The process to raise occupational fees is not easy, Balla said, which could explain why it’s taken a quarter of a decade to change. It’s even more difficult in a city that is already strapped for time, resources and professionals’ abilities to tackle what’s in front of them.

“Things like this aren’t necessarily always a priority until they become a priority,” Balla said. “In an inflationary environment where costs are growing so fast, things like this creep up again.”

Also included in the changes is the implementation of a $657 fee for complex applications. This fee will increase to $701 the following year under the proposal.

About the Author

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Savannah Sicurella on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

From 2022 to 2024, Austell officials will buy replacement radios for the city's police and fire departments for $263,216 from the 2022 special purpose local option sales tax. (Courtesy of Austell)

Austell City Council raises property tax rates by 154%

The citywide tax rate will increase by $600 per year for the average household.

An Alpharetta office campus was worth $91M in 2019. It just sold for 57% less.

The recent sale of Georgia 400 Center is emblematic of the challenges for many suburban office parks.

Federal government slashes office leases across Georgia

The federal government’s cost-cutting campaign has resulted in 11 canceled office leases in Georgia so far this year, the sixth most of any state, new data show.

The Latest

Scofflaw Beverage Co. co-founder Matt Shirah holds an assortment of THC-infused drinks offered at the brewery on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Haziness over THC regulation in Georgia doesn’t stop hemp drink makers

1h ago

Teamsters accuse UPS of lagging in promised AC for delivery vehicles

2h ago

One year after travel meltdown, Delta-CrowdStrike dispute far from over

2h ago

Featured

Rivian announced it will establish an East Coast headquarters at Junction Krog District in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Rivian)

Credit: Courtesy of Rivian

Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline

Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.

Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid

Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles

St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.