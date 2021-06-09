UPS zeroes in on most profitable packages to deliver

He said shippers envision UPS as “a middle-aged man with a comb-over drinking a whiskey,” but that the company wants to be seen as “modern and moving forward.” It has added shipping via mobile app and launched a new billing system. Wednesday, the company pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050.

As part of its modernization, UPS plans to expand Saturday deliveries to 90% of the U.S. population by the end of October. “The world is running seven days a week,” said UPS president of U.S. operations Nando Cesarone.

Tomé said UPS has also reorganized to “create fewer but more impactful jobs.”

Another big area of investment is in temperature-controlled facilities and tracking systems for health care shipments, bolstered by the company’s track record of handling COVID-19 vaccines. UPS last month launched a unit called UPS Cold Chain Solutions.

Separately, Tomé expects that as more retail stores handle online orders, short-distance deliveries will grow rapidly.

She said UPS is looking at potential for same-day deliveries. “We’ve got a team of people looking at it,” she said. “We’ve got some pilots underway.”