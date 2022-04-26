UPS reports $2.66 billion profit for first quarter

UPS has been increasing its shipping rates and levying fuel surcharges and peak/demand surcharges. While online shoppers may get “free shipping” on many orders, the cost of shipping is often included in the price of the product.

The shipping giant saw its total revenue rise 6.4% year-over-year to $24.38 billion in the January-to-March quarter, including growth in its domestic, international and supply chain units. Its operating expense increased 4.9% to $21.13 billion.