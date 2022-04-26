UPS reports $2.66 billion profit for first quarter

Sandy Springs-based UPS reported $2.66 billion in net income in the first quarter of the year, as it increased the cost to ship packages.
UPS has been increasing its shipping rates and levying fuel surcharges and peak/demand surcharges. While online shoppers may get “free shipping” on many orders, the cost of shipping is often included in the price of the product.
The shipping giant saw its total revenue rise 6.4% year-over-year to $24.38 billion in the January-to-March quarter, including growth in its domestic, international and supply chain units. Its operating expense increased 4.9% to $21.13 billion.
UPS carried 3.6% fewer packages in the first quarter than it did a year ago.
But it still managed to bring in more money, because its average revenue per piece increased 9.4% to $13.26 per package. That includes an average of $11.97 per U.S. domestic package, up 9.5%, and $20.45 per international package, up 10.5%.
The company on Tuesday reaffirmed its plan to increase its full-year 2022 revenue to about $102 billion and hit other financial targets.
“The agility of our network and the continued execution of our strategy delivered another quarter of strong financial performance, putting us on our way to achieving our 2022 consolidated financial targets,” said UPS CEO Carol Tomé in a written statement.
