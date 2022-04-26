BreakingNews
UPS reports $2.66 billion profit for first quarter
ajc logo
X

UPS reports $2.66 billion profit for first quarter

A United Parcel Service (UPS) driver leaves from a UPS facility that is delivering vaccines to the Washington, D.C., and Maryland areas March 15, 2021, in Landover, Maryland. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

caption arrowCaption
A United Parcel Service (UPS) driver leaves from a UPS facility that is delivering vaccines to the Washington, D.C., and Maryland areas March 15, 2021, in Landover, Maryland. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
Revenue grows on increased shipping rates as package volume dips.

Sandy Springs-based UPS reported $2.66 billion in net income in the first quarter of the year, as it increased the cost to ship packages.

UPS has been increasing its shipping rates and levying fuel surcharges and peak/demand surcharges. While online shoppers may get “free shipping” on many orders, the cost of shipping is often included in the price of the product.

The shipping giant saw its total revenue rise 6.4% year-over-year to $24.38 billion in the January-to-March quarter, including growth in its domestic, international and supply chain units. Its operating expense increased 4.9% to $21.13 billion.

UPS carried 3.6% fewer packages in the first quarter than it did a year ago.

But it still managed to bring in more money, because its average revenue per piece increased 9.4% to $13.26 per package. That includes an average of $11.97 per U.S. domestic package, up 9.5%, and $20.45 per international package, up 10.5%.

The company on Tuesday reaffirmed its plan to increase its full-year 2022 revenue to about $102 billion and hit other financial targets.

“The agility of our network and the continued execution of our strategy delivered another quarter of strong financial performance, putting us on our way to achieving our 2022 consolidated financial targets,” said UPS CEO Carol Tomé in a written statement.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Delta to review flight privileges for mask violators on no-fly list
Hartsfield-Jackson begins parking deck work, blocks off spaces
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top