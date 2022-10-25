UPS reports $2.58 billion quarterly profit

Sandy Springs-based UPS made a $2.58 billion profit for the third quarter, as high shipping rates boosted its revenue in the face of high fuel costs and other economic headwinds.
The cost of shipping is set to go even higher, which can push up the price of goods for consumers.
UPS is preparing for the busy holiday shipping season, when volume surges as shoppers rush to buy gifts online and in stores. The company announced new peak demand surcharges last month that apply to large-volume customers, international shipments and packages that are large or require extra handling.
And last week UPS announced rate increases that take effect just after Christmas on Dec. 27. Its rates will go up by an average of 6.9% — matching FedEx rate increases. Industry publication FreightWaves called the size of the latest rate increases “unprecedented in the long histories of both companies.”
UPS told customers on its website that the price hikes help to “support ongoing expansion and capability enhancements as we strive to maintain the high service levels you expect from UPS.”
The company managed to increase its third quarter profit even though it is handling fewer packages this year than it did last year, with a 2.1% decline in shipped packages for the quarter.
For the July-to-September quarter, the shipping giant’s profit was up 10.9% from a year earlier, when it posted $2.33 billion in net income.
That’s because higher shipping rates brought in 8.6% more revenue per piece for UPS than a year earlier. The biggest average increases in revenue per piece were in the domestic segment.
That helped UPS to increase revenue by 4.2% to $24.16 billion for the quarter.
The company’s operating expenses climbed 3.7% in the quarter to $21.05 billion, including a 61.1% increase in fuel expense year-over-year.
Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS, acknowledged the economic uncertainty ahead.
“The macro environment is very dynamic, but we are on track to achieving our 2022 financial targets by executing our strategy and controlling what we can control,” she said in a written statement.
Looking forward, UPS still expects to bring in $102 billion in revenue for the full year.
