UPS reports $2.58 billion quarterly profit

The company managed to increase its third quarter profit even though it is handling fewer packages this year than it did last year, with a 2.1% decline in shipped packages for the quarter.

For the July-to-September quarter, the shipping giant’s profit was up 10.9% from a year earlier, when it posted $2.33 billion in net income.

That’s because higher shipping rates brought in 8.6% more revenue per piece for UPS than a year earlier. The biggest average increases in revenue per piece were in the domestic segment.

That helped UPS to increase revenue by 4.2% to $24.16 billion for the quarter.

The company’s operating expenses climbed 3.7% in the quarter to $21.05 billion, including a 61.1% increase in fuel expense year-over-year.

Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS, acknowledged the economic uncertainty ahead.

“The macro environment is very dynamic, but we are on track to achieving our 2022 financial targets by executing our strategy and controlling what we can control,” she said in a written statement.

Looking forward, UPS still expects to bring in $102 billion in revenue for the full year.