Metro Atlanta’s Black business landscape by the numbers

But for a city with a population that is 44% Black, according to 2021 Census data, there is a stark difference in the population of the city and how it is represented in the business community.

Across the country, the Annual Business Survey estimates there were 140,918 Black-owned businesses in 2020, with $141 billion in annual receipts and 1.3 million employees.

2,111

The number of Black-owned businesses in metro Atlanta in the health care and social assistance industry. This is the most common sector for Black businesses in the region, according to census data. Other common sectors include:

Professional, scientific and technical services: 1,471 businesses

Transportation and warehousing: 765 businesses

Accommodation and food services: 636 business

Retail trade: 472 businesses

Looking at Black-owned business across the country, more than a quarter — 27.5% — were in the health care and social assistance sector, according to census figures.

$350 million

The biggest amount of funding raised by a metro Atlanta Black-owned business, Crunchbase data shows. In January 2021, Calendly, a company that helps people schedule meetings, announced it had closed a $350 million investment, catapulting the company’s valuation to $3 billion.

It is rare for a startup to be valued at $1 billion or more, which is known as “unicorn” status in the venture capital world. It is even rarer for a Black-founded company to achieve that status. In the past decade, fewer than 2% of the 400 U.S. unicorn startups were Black founded, according to McKinsey.

And of the six unicorns headquartered in Atlanta, only Calendly has a Black founder.

