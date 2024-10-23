Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will hold a keynote talk at Sphere in Las Vegas during the CES tech show in January — the carrier’s latest move to make a big splash at the annual convention focused on consumer technology and innovation.

The Jan. 7 talk will focus on the airline’s “vision for the future of travel,” according to Delta.

The “immersive keynote experience” will be the first CES keynote to be held at Sphere, an entertainment venue that opened in September 2023 with concerts by rock band U2.