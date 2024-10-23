Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will hold a keynote talk at Sphere in Las Vegas during the CES tech show in January — the carrier’s latest move to make a big splash at the annual convention focused on consumer technology and innovation.
The Jan. 7 talk will focus on the airline’s “vision for the future of travel,” according to Delta.
The “immersive keynote experience” will be the first CES keynote to be held at Sphere, an entertainment venue that opened in September 2023 with concerts by rock band U2.
The Eagles currently have a residency playing concerts at Sphere through mid-March. The $2.3 billion venue has the world’s largest LED screen wrapped on the outside, and the world’s highest-resolution LED screen across a large swath of the inside. Sphere can seat more than 18,000.
The January keynote will be Atlanta-based Delta’s third appearance at CES. Bastian gave his first CES keynote at the 2020 show. In 2023, Delta announced at CES plans for free in-flight Wi-Fi across the airline’s fleet for its SkyMiles frequent flyer members.
The event will also kick off Delta’s year of celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025. Delta was founded on March 2, 1925, as an aerial crop dusting company called Huff Daland Dusters. It launched its first airline flights in 1929 as Delta Air Service.
In an ambitious summary of its plans for the CES keynote, the airline said it will “honor Delta’s legacy of innovation over the past century, while looking at the airline’s vision for using technology to enrich human experiences today, tomorrow and for the next 100 years.”
Delta will also add flights from multiple cities to Las Vegas for travelers who want to attend CES.
