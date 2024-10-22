Neither Duracell nor Georgia Tech immediately responded to a request for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Trammell Crow Co., Science Square’s developer, declined to comment.

The recruitment effort has been spearheaded by the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Select Fulton, the county’s economic development arm. DAFC, also known as Develop Fulton, has the power to offer property tax breaks that accrue over a 10-year period if certain milestones are met. DAFC previously approved up to $29.4 million in property tax breaks for Science Square’s development.

Three other states are vying for the battery manufacturer’s innovation center, according to Christopher Grissom, an attorney with Bradley in Birmingham, Alabama, who represents Project Phoenix.

“We’re still in negotiations with the site. We have not committed to the site,” he told the DAFC board. “So this (incentive approval) would be very helpful to us, and we’re very appreciative of what the county and state have done to incentivize us to move here.”

A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson declined to comment on the project.

The tax break will apply only to an estimated $29 million in equipment housed within the innovation center. Despite the incentive, the project is estimated to generate $1.7 million in new tax collections during the abatement period.