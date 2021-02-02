Mary Norwood running for open Atlanta City Council seat this year

In a statement announcing her candidacy, Norwood said her priorities include public safety, city services and neighborhood zoning. She said she appreciates the work Matzigkeit has done for the district since he took office in 2018.

Matzigkeit, who is serving his first term, said in a newsletter to constituents that his position on council has become the equivalent of a full-time job on top of his role as chief financial officer for a tech-fitness company.

“Two demanding full-time jobs for four years required more sacrifices than I anticipated,” he said. “I am proud of the work we have done and will continue to do through the end of 2021. I’ve learned more than I imagined and have loved every minute of it.”

Since being elected in 2017, Matzigkeit said his top priorities have been public safety and good government. In the last year, he has pushed for additional security and police patrols along Buckhead’s commercial corridors.

The council president seat will also be open this fall, as current council President Felicia Moore announced last week she plans to run for mayor, challenging incumbent Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.