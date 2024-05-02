THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Expect the warmest day since September

Thursday is shaping up to be metro Atlanta’s warmest day of the year so far.

“Today is going to be amazing. Perfect weather for all the outdoor plans,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Temperatures are in the upper 50s ahead of sunrise. And with a high of 87 degrees this afternoon, it’ll be the warmest day since the end of September.

With the climbing temps, make sure to pay attention and not leave children or pets in a closed vehicle even for a short time. A car’s interior can heat up quickly even when air temperatures are on the cooler side. At just 70 degrees outside, the cabin of a car can shoot up to 90 degrees in only 10 minutes. In 20 minutes, the interior could reach 100 degrees.

“So that car can heat up and become very dangerous very quickly, even on a relatively cool spring day,” Monahan said. “Today is not going to be a cool day, though.”

With temps like today’s, it will only take 10 minutes to exceed 100 degrees inside a car.

We’ll also be under mostly sunny skies all day today, too. No rain is in the forecast to cool things down, but that changes by Friday.

Overnight, clouds will start thickening up and by Friday morning, we’ll have a slight chance for an isolated shower. Some scattered storms will develop through the afternoon and could linger into the evening.

More rain and slightly cooler temps are in store for the weekend. There’s a 60% chance of showers and storms on Saturday with a projected high of 79 degrees. Sunday’s high will top out around 83 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News