Task force backs John Lewis tribute at Decatur Confederate monument site

Last fall, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson and Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett assembled a task force of some two dozen people to determine the best way to honor Lewis. Lewis, who died in July after a battle with pancreatic cancer, represented the 5th Congressional District, which includes a large portion of DeKalb County, for more than three decades.

In the wake of Lewis’ death, various community groups and advocates suggested that Lewis be honored outside the historic DeKalb County courthouse on the Decatur square, in the same spot where a long-standing Confederate obelisk was removed about a month before his passing.