DeKalb, Decatur leaders launch task force to honor John Lewis

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson and Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett signed a joint declaration establishing the task force last week. The group will hold its first meeting on Wednesday and have six months to make a recommendation.

“John was a giant of a man, with a humble heart,” said Davis Johnson, whose husband Hank was among Lewis’ congressional colleagues. “He met no strangers and he truly was a man who loved the people and who loved his country, which he represented very well. He deserves this honor.”