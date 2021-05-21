Parents demand Cobb schools remove student mask mandate

“It is not my child’s responsibility to make sure that an adult doesn’t catch the virus and has issues from it, nor is it any kid’s responsibility to make sure the adults are safe,” she said. “This needs to be a choice. If you don’t want to wear a mask, then don’t wear a mask. And if you want to, great.”

The district changed its policy last week after the Centers for Disease Control released guidance that said people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors, except when it’s required by federal, state and local laws, as well as by local businesses and workplaces.

Two days later, however, the CDC said schools should keep COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place through the end of the school year. Despite that recommendation, Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the district’s decision to make mask optional will remain in place for the rest of the school year.

Cobb’s last day of school is May 26. As of Friday, the district reports more than 5,200 cases of COVID-19 among staff and students since Oct. 5.

West Cobb resident Kimberly Roberto said requiring children to wear masks in schools “has gone on far too long.”

Roberto, a holistic nutritionist who runs a chiropractic clinic with her husband, said she regularly sees kids who are stressed out because they have to wear masks. The emotional toll it takes on children who are being told constantly to make sure they are wearing their masks is “too much,” Roberto said.

“I’m all about personal health freedom,” she said. “Moms and dads make the decisions, not the school board.”

Cobb County community members gather outside of the school district office in Marietta, Georgia, on May 20, 2021, to show their opposition to students wearing masks. Many community members waited in line to speak at the school board meeting to voice their support for unmasking. (CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

Several Cobb parents last month filed a petition for a judge to impose a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the district’s mask requirement for students and its contract tracing policy for confirmed COVID-19 cases.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. rejected the request. Attorney Robert Madayag, who represents the parents, said they will not appeal the judge’s ruling to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, but do plan to challenge the school district’s policies in other ways.

Madayag told the AJC that the parents’ case hinges on whether a governing body has to ensure the safety of people affected by mask mandates or if it can “absolve all responsibility to an unelected body.”

“We the people don’t elect scientific bureaucrats in Washington, scientists that will never be held accountable nor responsible, to protect us,” he said. “We the people elect our government to do so. It is time the courts force governments to start doing what they were elected for — protect its citizens.”