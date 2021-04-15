Cobb parents ask courts to overturn school mask mandate

That same tension can be seen in Cobb County where six parents are now asking the courts to end the school district’s face masking requirement in effect since October. Attorneys for the parents filed an emergency complaint for injunctive relief in Cobb Superior Court Friday against superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the members of the school board for mandating the wearing of masks and contact tracing.

The complaint seeks to invalidate not only the mask regulation, but the contact tracing policy that sends students home after close contact with a student or staff member who may have COVID-19.