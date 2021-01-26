X

COVID-19 cases reported at metro Atlanta public schools

School buses. (File photo)
School buses. (File photo)

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia Department of Public Health has required schools to report known cases of the coronavirus among students and staff since late August.

The state agency collects the numbers weekly, and schools are required to provide case numbers to the health department even if all students are learning virtually.

The health department does not release the information publicly. Instead, the agency has left it up to individual school districts to determine if and how they will release COVID-19 case numbers.

Metro Atlanta districts each have adopted their own practices for releasing the numbers, with some providing updates more regularly than others.

Atlanta Public Schools

- Last reported cases, week ending Jan. 22: 12 staff

- Cases reported from Aug. 28-Oct. 30: 17 employees, 9 students

- Total number of students in system: 51,012

- Note: APS held online-only classes the first semester. The AJC submitted an open-records request on Jan. 20 seeking the most recent cumulative totals. APS has not responded to that request.

Source

Cobb County Public Schools

- Total reported since July 1: 2,784

- Data last updated: Jan. 22

- Total number of students in system: 107,379

Source

Clayton County Public Schools

- Last reported cases, week ending Jan. 22: 34 staff, 4 students

- Cases reported since July: 255 staff, 35 students

- Total reported cases: 290

- Note: Clayton has held online-classes since the school year began.

- Total number of students in system: 55,000

Source

DeKalb County Public Schools

- No public data provided

-Total number of students in system: 98,957

- Note: DeKalb has held online-classes since the school year began.

Fayette County Public Schools

-Last reported cases, Jan. 16-Jan. 22: 15 staff, 29 students

- Total cases reported since August: 121 staff, 338 students

- Total cases: 459

- Total number of students in system: 14,550

Source

Fulton County Public Schools

- Last reported cases, Jan. 22-24: 75

- Total cases reported since August: 1,580

- Note: Fulton report’s not break down the cases between staff and students

- Total number of students in system: 90,300

Source

Gwinnett County Public Schools

-Last reported cases, Jan. 22-24: 25 staff, 53 students

- COVID-19 cases reported since August: 1,084 staff; 1,816 students

-Total cases reported since August: 2,900

-Total number of students in system: 177,401

Source

Henry County Public Schools

-Last reported cases, Jan. 25: 22

-COVID-19 cases reported since Aug. 17: 532

-Total number of students in system: 43,000

-Note: Henry’s reports do not break down cases between staff and students

Source

Ben Brasch, Kristal Dixon, Alia Malik, Wilborn Nobles and Leon Stafford contributed to this report.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.