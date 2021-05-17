Cobb, Marietta schools keep optional mask rule in place despite CDC guideline

Marietta City Schools spokeswoman Jen Brock said the system will continue to make masks optional for fully vaccinated students and staff. The system on Thursday consulted with Cobb & Douglas Public Health about the CDC’s initial recommendation, and Brock said it received no advanced knowledge or alert by the CDC about its latest advice for school districts.

Brock said Marietta Schools worked quickly to implement the CDC’s guidelines that relax mask wearing policies for vaccinated people, “even though their updated guidance came with a lack of clear direction.”

“The subsequent clarification regarding schools is frustrating and unacceptable given the lack of coherence and the amount of time that occurred between the updates being released,” Brock said.

Cobb and Marietta were the first school systems around metro Atlanta to relax their policies hours after the CDC released new guidelines Thursday. The last day of school in Cobb is May 26 and May 27 in Marietta City Schools.

Explore More stories about metro Atlanta schools

Most other metro Atlanta school districts said they were keeping mask policies in place for now, including Atlanta Public Schools, City Schools of Decatur and school systems in Fulton, Clayton, Fayette and Henry counties.

Spokeswomen for DeKalb and Gwinnett districts say Friday that policies were under review.

The Georgia Department of Education is not tracking mask policies and the state’s 180 school districts are free to make their own rules.

This school year, seven metro districts reported nearly 17,000 cases of COVID-19 among teachers and staff so far. The districts are: Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton and Gwinnett.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters Alia Malik, Vanessa McCray, Leon Stafford and Ty Tagami contributed to this report.