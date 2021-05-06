Judge rejects petition to block Cobb schools mask mandate

Explore Cobb parents ask courts to overturn school mask mandate

Attorneys representing Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and Cobb school board members did not immediately return calls and emails to the AJC requesting comment on Thursday.

The complaint was originally filed April 9 in Cobb County Superior Court, but the case was transferred to federal court because the parents sought relief under federal laws.

The parents argued in their complaint that mask mandates don’t stop the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 and the district’s contact tracing policy violates student privacy under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Cobb schools in October began a phased reopening of classrooms for in-person learning. The district requires that all students and staff wear masks when social distancing is not possible during school or related activities.

Cobb schools is the second-largest district in the state with 107,000 students. At least two other metro Atlanta districts -- Fulton County and Marietta City Schools -- have announced they will relax some coronavirus safety precautions.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend universal masking. Its most recent guidance to schools state masks should be work at all times by everyone in school buildings, with exceptions set aside for eating and drinking.

