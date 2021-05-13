Cobb, Marietta schools end mask mandate for vaccinated students, staff

The agency also says people who are also fully vaccinated don’t have to test following a confirmed exposure to COVID-19 unless they reside or work in a correctional facility or homeless shelter. The CDC is still calling for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes and hospitals, however.

Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera both said anyone in their districts who wishes to wear a mask at schools or school-sponsored events can do so. Both superintendents also said they expect to start the 2021-22 school with masks being optional.

“We are looking forward to returning our entire focus to teaching and learning as soon as possible as one team,” Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in a news release.

The Cobb County School district reports more than 5,000 known cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since July, according to data posted on its website.

As of Thursday, there were 61,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cobb County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county is also reporting 3,187 hospitalizations and 973 deaths. Its two-week case rate per 100,000 is 103, which is down from 125 on April 29 and 129 on April 15.

The Fulton district began relaxing mask rules for outdoor activities this month. Starting Monday, as previously announced, elementary schools will allow students to remove masks when they are outside.

“Since last August, we have had a cautious and measured approach to reopening schools to face-to-face instruction. That approach has served us well, and kept operations and education going with the least disruption possible. We plan to continue with that approach,” Looney said.

This story has been updated.