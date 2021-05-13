Cobb, Marietta schools end mask mandate for vaccinated students, staff

Vaccinated students and staff in the Cobb County and Marietta City school districts will no longer be required to wear masks.
Both districts updated their policies to reflect the latest guidance issued Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are the first metro Atlanta school districts to announce changes to their mask policies.
Fulton County Schools, meanwhile, will uphold indoor mask requirements for now. Superintendent Mike Looney announced at Thursday’s board meeting that the district will consult with public health officials to determine “what, if any, changes will need to be made going forward.”
He noted only nine more school days remain before the end of the school year.
The CDC’s new recommendations state people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors, except when it’s required by federal, state and local laws, as well as by local businesses and workplaces.
The agency also says people who are also fully vaccinated don’t have to test following a confirmed exposure to COVID-19 unless they reside or work in a correctional facility or homeless shelter. The CDC is still calling for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes and hospitals, however.
Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera both said anyone in their districts who wishes to wear a mask at schools or school-sponsored events can do so. Both superintendents also said they expect to start the 2021-22 school with masks being optional.
“We are looking forward to returning our entire focus to teaching and learning as soon as possible as one team,” Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in a news release.
The Cobb County School district reports more than 5,000 known cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since July, according to data posted on its website.
As of Thursday, there were 61,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cobb County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county is also reporting 3,187 hospitalizations and 973 deaths. Its two-week case rate per 100,000 is 103, which is down from 125 on April 29 and 129 on April 15.
The Fulton district began relaxing mask rules for outdoor activities this month. Starting Monday, as previously announced, elementary schools will allow students to remove masks when they are outside.
“Since last August, we have had a cautious and measured approach to reopening schools to face-to-face instruction. That approach has served us well, and kept operations and education going with the least disruption possible. We plan to continue with that approach,” Looney said.
