Metro school board members want Kemp to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine for teachers

The letter was signed by Cobb school board members Howard, Leroy “Tre” Hutchins and Charisse Davis. Other school board members who signed are Eshe’ Collins, Jason Esteves, Leslie Grant and Erika Mitchell of Atlanta Public Schools; Jasmine Bowles of Clayton County Public Schools; Diijon DaCosta and Allyson Gevertz of Dekalb County School District; Syntel Brown of Griffin-Spalding County School System; and Dr. Tarece Johnson and Karen Watkins of Gwinnett County Public Schools.

DaCosta, who is DeKalb’s school board vice chair, said ensuring the protection of school staff is a top priority because educators “are responsible for our most prized possessions: Our scholars.”

“Just as essential workers representing healthcare and other sectors are adequately equipped with safety equipment and protective gear, educators should also have access,” he said. “They should have access to PPE throughout their facilities, access to vaccinations, and the right to know that their feedback is important.”

Howard said the letter was written to make sure Kemp was moving “with the same sense of urgency we have” as board members. He said school boards are balancing calls by parents and politicians to keep classrooms open while still ensuring teachers and staff are safe.

The letter calls on Kemp to commit to fixing the “inefficiencies in the vaccine distribution” system.

Teachers are not currently eligible for vaccines unless they are age 65 or older. Because the average age of a classroom teacher is 42, the majority must wait for the next phase of vaccinations to begin, but no date has been given on when that might happen. Atlanta Public Schools, Marietta City Schools and the Fulton County School System have already arranged special vaccination clinics for employees who were 65 and older.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods has asked about a dozen superintendents to serve on a vaccination task force. Woods has said he hopes to expedite a rollout of the vaccine once the state advances to the next vaccination phase, which includes teachers.

Hall said the state gets 120,000 doses each week of the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed among the people who currently qualify to get it, which amounts to about 2 million people. As of Monday, the state had given out nearly 675,000 vaccines. Once the state’s supply of vaccine increases, Hall said “we will absolutely” expand access to educators and other school staff members.

“We still have a ways to go with our (phase) 1A+ expanded criteria,” Hall said, which covers frontline healthcare workers and those over 65, who are more at risk of contracting the vaccine.

Howard sent the letter days after more than 100 teachers rallied Thursday outside Cobb school district offices. The protesters want the district to close classrooms in light of the rising COVID-19 cases. Three Cobb educators — Patrick Key, Dana Johnson and Cynthia Lindsey — have died of COVID-19 since last month.

More than 120 teachers across five schools called out sick Monday due to the illness or because they had to quarantine after being exposed.

The Cobb school board member said the Cobb school district for months has struggled to provide enough healthy teachers to teach students in person, particularly when it comes to finding substitute teachers to fill in the gaps.

Howard also said a lot of frustration remains among teachers and staff who are asking district leadership to share more information about the data it uses to justify keeping classrooms open.

“We are in a crisis, and we can’t just cling to positive rhetoric to get out of it,” he said. “It’s going to take acknowledging hard truths and hard work to get through it together. We have areas to improve, and I include myself in that statement.”