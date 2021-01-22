Should governor expedite vaccines for Georgia teachers?

Too many students and their parents are choosing to spurn masks as an attack on their civil liberties. As one Georgia teacher told me, “Other states -- even those where kids actually wear masks -- have moved teachers forward on the vaccine list. I am 60 years old, teaching every day. Every day at least one more kid tests positive. No masks. Often, they return to school the next day.”

Teachers are not in the first wave of Georgians eligible for vaccines. Georgia added residents 65 and older to the first phase, as did other states, creating a rush on the limited supply that has thousands still trying to schedule appointments.

“My concern now is that even if we’re moved up, the availability of the vaccine may make it a moot point,” said Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators.

The Professional Association of Georgia Educators supports the prioritization of vaccinating front-line school staffs, including teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodians, school nutrition workers and substitute teachers, said Margaret Ciccarelli, the group’s director of legislative services. “But when that supply is going to be available is the real rub, and neither school superintendents nor the Department of Education can control that.”

When vaccines become available for educators, DOE wants districts to be ready so the agency is organizing a working group of superintendents and teacher representatives to highlight possible vaccination models.

Some districts have already sat down with their local public health departments to consider how to vaccinate school staffs, said DOE spokeswoman Meghan Frick. “So that other districts don’t have to reinvent the wheel, we want to be able to share some of that planning and ideas for what the best practices are.”

Today, President Joe Biden signed a new, more aggressive national response to COVID-19, which emphasizes accelerating the pace of vaccinations. In some states, teachers are already eligible for vaccines. Oregon will begin vaccinating teachers Monday before the reopening of school buildings commences on Feb. 15.

The decision of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to vaccinate the state’s 100,000 school employees before the elderly, people with pre-existing health conditions and other groups of non-medical frontline workers met with criticism, especially after the Trump administration said a stockpile of vaccines the states were expecting did not exist. That forced Oregon to delay vaccines for seniors until Feb. 8 and to impose a phase-in that will begin the seniors over the age of 80 initially.

“I made the decision to prioritize our educator personnel because I am absolutely committed to getting our children, our students, back in the classrooms as quickly as possible,” said Brown at a livestream press conference where she faced multiple questions on moving teachers to the head of the line, including whether she was capitulating to the teachers union.

Brown said her motivation was not the adults in the education system, but the children, citing reports she’s hearing of rising suicide attempts and ideation among adolescents.

“We have got to get our children back in school,” said the Oregon governor. “I know families where their 12- and 13-year-olds are attempting suicide. We know our schools are a place of social interaction. They are a place where young people can get their behavioral health and emotional supports met...our students are struggling...this was the safest way to get our children back in the classroom.”