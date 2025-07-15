In 2016, a Lyft driver and young dad was killed. A suspect is now in custody

For years, no arrests were made in the June 2016 shooting that killed “Shah” as he worked as a late-night Lyft driver.

Edward Lee Tucker, now charged with Shah’s murder, is no stranger to the criminal justice system: He served time twice in Georgia prisons for unrelated crimes, according to the Department of Corrections. Eyewitnesses helped identify the young father’s alleged killer, his widow said, but Tucker wasn’t arrested and charged with Zolfaghari’s murder until September 2024.

In April, a Fulton County grand jury indicted 30-year-old Tucker on five counts of murder, court records show. On Wednesday, he is scheduled for arraignment.

At the time of Zolfaghari’s shooting, Tucker was already on probation for a prior felony offense, his latest indictment states. He wasn’t legally supposed to have a gun. Investigators believe robbery may have been the motive in the shooting, according to the indictment.

Tucker allegedly left the area after the shooting. But by May 2017, he was in prison, where he remained until November 2022, records show. Tucker again served time from August 2023 until last July on various convictions, including aggravated assault, burglary and theft.

In September, Tucker was booked into the Fulton jail for the 10th time, records show.

“Finally,” Camila Zolfaghari said when she learned of the arrest. “Finally something’s moving.”

Their love story sounded like one from a movie or romantic novel. A mutual friend had introduced them, but Shah lived in Iran. Camila said the two made plans to travel to Turkey, a trip they had both wanted to take.

Camila didn’t know exactly what to expect when she traveled across the world to meet a man she’d only been talking to for several months. When Shah greeted her at the airport carrying flowers, she knew instantly it was worth it.

Nine months later, the two were married and made metro Atlanta their home. Zoya’s birth in 2015 only made the young couple want more children, Camila told the AJC after his death.

Shah had wanted their baby to always be with her parents. Camila, then a state assistant attorney general, spent her days seeking justice for others while her husband stayed home, sending her photos of baby Zoya throughout the day.

In the evenings, Shah would leave his wife and baby to work as a Lyft driver. It was a job that worried Camila. And early one morning, she realized he hadn’t made it home.

While on his way, Shah was waiting at a red light at the intersection of Rankin Street and Boulevard in Atlanta when a man got into his car and shot him twice, killing him, according to investigators. Shah was 34.

“We are broken,” Camila said in a news conference held in her front yard days after the shooting. “He loved Zoya. He loved me. And he loved our lives.”

In the years since, the mother-daughter duo has vowed to honor their father and husband by living a busy, fulfilling life. The two love to travel, making trips every year to see Shah’s family, who now live in Canada.

“You savor each moment together so much more because you know they’re not guaranteed,” Camila said.

The grief is never gone. Milestones in Zoya’s life are harsh reminders of what they have lost, Camila said. Now, the two are hopeful for justice, though they believe it will be up to God to decide the fate of the alleged killer.

“Whatever happens here, there is ultimate justice and we don’t have to worry about that,” Camila said. “We will watch and see what happens here. Ultimately, it’s not in my hands, and it’s finally moving. I’m glad to see that.”