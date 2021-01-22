Cobb teachers demand classrooms stay closed after 2 educators die of COVID-19

Callie Garcia, an educator and mother of three children who attend district schools, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she knows teachers who have chosen to resign because they don’t have the option to teach virtually.

012121 Marietta: A teacher places a sign in her car while hundreds of Cobb County teachers and staff hold a protest in the parking lot during the school board meeting at the Cobb County School District's Offices on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Marietta. Cobb teachers are pressing the district for improved COVID-19 response.

“That’s something that’s very heartbreaking to me,” she said, adding she’s taught second grade for 16 years.

Along with the three educator deaths, two teachers — Jacob Furse and Julia Varnedoe — were diagnosed last month with COVID-19. Furse, a Garrett Middle School teacher, and Varnedoe, who teaches gifted students at Mount Bethel Elementary School, are both recovering at home.

Last Friday, the district canceled in-person learning this week due to the high number of students and staff with COVID-19 or in quarantine due to being exposed to the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, Cobb County had 47,106 confirmed COVID cases, 638 deaths and 2,530 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The two-week case number, an indicator of how prevalent COVID-19 is in the community, for Cobb County is 867 per 100,000, DPH’s website shows. Anything higher than 100 cases per 100,000 people is considered by public health officials as high community spread.

Along with keeping classrooms closed until coronavirus case numbers begin to drop, educators who spoke Thursday night want the school system to let teachers with pre-existing conditions teach from home. Educators should be given the option of teaching either remote-only students or pupils who are in the classroom, they said.

012121 Marietta: School counselor Jennifer Susko (right) is one of hundreds of Cobb County teachers and staff holding a protest in the parking lot during the school board meeting at the Cobb County School District's Offices on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Marietta. Cobb teachers are pressing the district for improved COVID-19 response.

Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said teachers showed up to the protest “because they are scared, they are mad and they are angry.”

Jackson also said it’s time for Ragsdale and school board members to talk publicly about COVID-19′s affect on the district.

“Employees are at their breaking point,” she said. “They have been scared for too long that it’s turning into anger.”

Cobb school board members and Ragsdale, during Thursday’s work session, did not mention the spike in COVID-19 cases, its affect on schools or concerns expressed by teachers and parents.

Board member Dr. Jaha Howard asked if Ragsdale could talk more about student and staff safety surrounding COVID-19, but the superintendent said he did not have anything he’d like to share. He added that any district changes will be communicated to the public and staff.

“Obviously all of our executive cabinet members are open to conversations (with board members) at any point in time,” Ragsdale said.

Howard said the lack of discussion was “embarrassing” since many parents and teachers have been asking about the district’s COVID-19 response.

012121 Marietta: Hundreds of Cobb County teachers and staff hold a protest in the parking lot during the school board meeting at the Cobb County School District's Offices on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Marietta. Cobb teachers are pressing the district for improved COVID-19 response.

Howard and board member Charisse Davis spoke briefly with educators before Thursday’s meeting. Howard said he wanted teachers to know that “we are listening” to their concerns. He said both he and Davis agree that schools “belong to the people,” and that teachers should continue to make their voices heard.

“This has been a heartbreaking day,” he said. “What we are experiencing is nothing compared to the families that have lost their loved ones today.”