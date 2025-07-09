9 injured in chaos at MARTA station after leaving Beyoncé concert

Concertgoers were injured after leaving the Beyoncé concert in a chaotic scene at the Vine City MARTA station, officials said.
People were moving down an escalator just past midnight early Tuesday morning when someone screamed, officials said. According to MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher, people told authorities at the scene that a woman was “possibly startled by an insect. Fisher did not know the type of bug, as the incident remains under investigation.
MARTA police officers who were there said a person “began screaming and running, causing a stampede on the escalator,” Fisher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That caused the escalator ”to temporarily speed up and then stop suddenly,” she added.
Seven of the nine injured were taken to the hospital with “cuts and scrapes,” and another person had a broken ankle, Fisher said.
Thousands of excited fans descended upon Atlanta for four nights of Beyoncé’s tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The final show was Monday night.
Several posts on social media detailed the chaotic scene following the concert. The AJC has reached out to potential witnesses for comment.
Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
