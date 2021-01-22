Georgia school leaders to coordinate teacher vaccination planning

Many of the superintendents “have great plans ready to go as soon as the vaccine is available,” said Matt Cardoza, an administrator with the Georgia Department of Education, which is led by Woods. The idea is to critique and improve those plans so they can serve as models for the rest of Georgia’s 180 school districts, he said.

The task force represents a cross-section of districts — large and small, urban and rural and distributed around the state. Many are developing their own approaches from the ground up and could benefit from state-recommended templates they merely need to tweak, said Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, the superintendent of the Early County School System in southwest Georgia and one of the superintendents who will serve on the panel.

“I do think it’s a good idea,” said Ragan-Martin, the president of the Georgia School Superintendents Association. “Everybody’s doing something different. At least this gives us a starting point.”

Teacher advocates were encouraged by the development, as pressure builds within their ranks to begin vaccinations.

“We need to be ready to go,” said Margaret Ciccarelli, an official with the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, said teachers are anxious. “We are obviously concerned about the supply of the vaccines and the fact that the timeline seems to be pushed out for when educators will be able to receive the vaccine,” she said.