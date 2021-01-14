Some Fulton Schools staff couldn’t get vaccine until district stepped in

The effects of the virus on education became all too real on March 13, when Fulton became the first school district in metro Atlanta to stop live instruction as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Early on, leaders feared what having children at home during school hours would do to workforces and the economy.

During the Fulton County Board of Commissioners meeting last week, commissioners encouraged the Fulton County Board of Health head Dr. Lynn Paxton to consider prioritizing vaccinations for school staff age 65 and older.

Paxton said the vaccine rollout was complicated because “public health was not notified until a couple of hours before the announcement was made” by Gov. Brian Kemp to expand vaccine protocols. Fulton’s county manager Dick Anderson said they had to “scramble” to put a plan together.

Officials started administering the vaccine to members of the general public age 65 and older this week. But, for many more Georgians, it has been a frustrating experience — especially for teachers and staff who need the vaccine to keep schools open.

“That has been challenging because a lot of people have asked to be vaccinated,” Looney said.

The vaccination event for employees runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, he said. All appropriate staff will be notified and given instructions.

Looney also said he’s aware of some hesitancy to take the new drug, which is why he got the vaccine himself.