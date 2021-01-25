More than 120 Cobb teachers absent due to COVID-19

“Anytime a teacher is absent, the position is either filled by a substitute or other school staff is moved to supervise the classroom,” she said.

Kiel added that substitute teachers fill positions about 75% of the time during a normal school year. However, this year, they are filling about 69% of those positions.

Hutchins said he is encouraging both teachers and students to stay home if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are showing symptoms.

“Face to face doesn’t work if we continue to invite sick people into the building,” he said.

Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases have been added to the school district’s tally it has been documenting since the summer. As of Friday, the district had 2,784 cases reported since July 1, which is up from 2,391 reported as of Jan. 15, according to the system’s website that’s updated each Friday.

None of the district’s elementary schools have active cases that exceed 10, but that’s not the case for seven other schools. Dickerson Middle School has 13 active cases. At the high school level, Kennesaw Mountain leads the pack with 21, followed by North Cobb with 19, Pope with 13, Lassiter with 11 and Campbell and Walton with 10.

Middle and high schools lead the way with the highest number of cumulative cases, which the district began tracking since it started reopening classrooms on Oct. 5. Lassiter, North Cobb and Walton have 73 cumulative cases.

They are followed by Kennesaw Mountain with 68; Pope with 65; Hillgrove High School with 62; McEachern High School with 57; Kell High School with 55; McCleskey Middle School with 53; Harrison High School with 52; Allatoona High School with 42; Campbell High School with 41; South Cobb at 39; Kemp Elementary and Dickerson Middle at 37; Hayes Elementary School at 34; McClure Middle School at 31; and Kennesaw Primary at 30.

The district does not distinguish between student and staff numbers in its list of COVID-19 cases.