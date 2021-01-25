More than 120 Cobb teachers absent due to COVID-19

More than 120 teachers in the Cobb County School District have not reported to class Monday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19 or having to quarantine after they were exposed to the disease, according to a Board of Education member.
Educators have called out sick at Clay Harmony Leland Elementary and Osborne, Pebblebrook and South Cobb high school, said Tre Hutchins, who took office earlier this month. Hutchins said 37 teachers are out at Clay Harmony Leland, 19 at Pebblebrook, 33 at South Cobb and about 40 at Osborne.
The Cobb school district resumed both in-person and remote classes today after transitioning last week to virtual-only lessons due to the high numbers of teachers and students battling COVID-19 or in quarantine, despite pleas from educators and parents who want the system to close classrooms due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
More than 100 protesters rallied Thursday outside school district offices after two educators died from COVID-19: Dana Johnson, a first-grade teacher at Kemp Elementary school; and Cynthia Lindsey, a paraprofessional at Sedalia Park Elementary School. A third educator, Hendricks Elementary School art teacher Patrick Key, died Christmas day following a monthlong battle with COVID-19.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked the Cobb County School District if it could provide the number of teachers at each school who are absent due to having COVID-19 or being exposed and in quarantine. District spokeswoman Nan Kiel said while the system has not noticed “any significant difference in teachers reporting to be ‘sick’,” any educator who is absent due to an illness will have to provide a doctor’s note.
“Anytime a teacher is absent, the position is either filled by a substitute or other school staff is moved to supervise the classroom,” she said.
Kiel added that substitute teachers fill positions about 75% of the time during a normal school year. However, this year, they are filling about 69% of those positions.
Hutchins said he is encouraging both teachers and students to stay home if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are showing symptoms.
“Face to face doesn’t work if we continue to invite sick people into the building,” he said.
Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases have been added to the school district’s tally it has been documenting since the summer. As of Friday, the district had 2,784 cases reported since July 1, which is up from 2,391 reported as of Jan. 15, according to the system’s website that’s updated each Friday.
None of the district’s elementary schools have active cases that exceed 10, but that’s not the case for seven other schools. Dickerson Middle School has 13 active cases. At the high school level, Kennesaw Mountain leads the pack with 21, followed by North Cobb with 19, Pope with 13, Lassiter with 11 and Campbell and Walton with 10.
Middle and high schools lead the way with the highest number of cumulative cases, which the district began tracking since it started reopening classrooms on Oct. 5. Lassiter, North Cobb and Walton have 73 cumulative cases.
They are followed by Kennesaw Mountain with 68; Pope with 65; Hillgrove High School with 62; McEachern High School with 57; Kell High School with 55; McCleskey Middle School with 53; Harrison High School with 52; Allatoona High School with 42; Campbell High School with 41; South Cobb at 39; Kemp Elementary and Dickerson Middle at 37; Hayes Elementary School at 34; McClure Middle School at 31; and Kennesaw Primary at 30.
The district does not distinguish between student and staff numbers in its list of COVID-19 cases.