Inside City Hall: City leaders condemn anti-Semitic demonstrations

After antisemitic attacks on two synagogues in Georgia, Atlanta City Council sent a message to hate groups that their views aren’t welcome in the city.

Council member Amir Farokhi penned a resolution condemning antisemitism and recent demonstrations by neo-Nazi groups last month outside of Temp Beth Israel in downtown Macon and Chabad of Cobb Synagogue over the course of two days. Antisemitic flyers were also distributed throughout the neighborhoods of Warner Robins.

The events sparked outcry on both sides of the aisle. Georgia Republicans and Democrats both took a strong stance against the extremist groups.

“It is incumbent on the Atlanta City Council to join this chorus, decry these shameful actions and stand united against antisemitism in all its forms,” the resolution says.

The resolution passed unanimously and also asks the Atlanta Police department to remain on high alert for “bias-motivated demonstrations that target communities.”

City Councilman Antonio Lewis recently introduced a resolution for the council to express its intent to change Confederate street names in the city. The resolution is based on recommendations received from an advisory committee formed in 2017 by then-Mayor Kasim Reed.

Reed’s committee identified 34 Atlanta streets that possibly memorialize the Confederacy. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed a bill in 2018 to officially rename three city streets: Confederate Avenue and East Confederate Avenue were renamed United Avenue and United Avenue S.E., respectively, and a third street, Confederate Court, was renamed Trestletree Court, after apartment buildings that are on the street.

Most recently, the City Council in May overwhelmingly supported legislation that will rename Bell Street to Leonard Tate street. The original name is presumably in honor of Hiram Parks Bell, a Confederate congressman, whereas Tate was a community organizer who mentored and housed Black men struggling with poverty and substance abuse.

U.S Sen. Jon Ossoff is leading an effort to reopen the Job Corps Center in Atlanta to help young Georgians prepare to enter the workforce. The site shuttered in 2017 due to issues with the building’s contractor, but negotiations have ended and cleared a path for a new center.

Ossoff wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor calling for their commitment to reopen the center and provide information on the status of the project.

“For nearly eight years, the Department of Labor has failed to construct a new Job Corps Center in Atlanta,” he wrote. “This is unacceptable as our workforce needs are huge and, in the meantime, the federal government has stranded a blighted, vacant facility.”

Job Corps provides free education and job training for young adults, ages of 16 to 24. Before the site closed, the extensive program had nearly 140 staff members helping more than 475 students annually, according to Ossoff’s office.

Atlanta’s Summer Youth Employment Program officially started Monday, and we’re told several prospective electricians, truck drivers, and lab technicians will be receiving onsite, hands-on training from July 10 to Aug. 11. The lighting company, Acuity Brands, is teaming up with the city and Atlanta Technical College to provide $20 per hour to 20 students over the next five weeks during a career advancement program at ATC.

Several pieces of legislation passed by city council last week caught our eye. The council OK’d a resolution to give up to $500,000 to the Atlanta Police Foundation to acquire, install and maintain security cameras in District 9.

The council also OK’d an ordinance for the city to pay The Conservation Fund $387,000 to acquire .76 acres of property located along Benjamin E. Mays Drive to expand West Manor Park in District 10.

Additionally, the council passed a resolution to OK the administration’s plans to enter into a $2.9 million contract with the Westside/Howell Mill Community Improvement District for the PATH Westside Paper Spur Trail. It’s funded by the $750 million infrastructure package OK’d by voters last year.

