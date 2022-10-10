ajc logo
Inside City Hall: Atlanta’s plan for spending $750M

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta residents can now review all the details associated with what officials call the biggest infrastructure investment in city history.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens recently released the delivery plan for Atlanta’s $750 million infrastructure package.

Earlier this year we told you voters overwhelmingly supported the city’s continued use of the extra sales tax known as T-SPLOST to support the program. The city is also borrowing a combined $400 million in general obligation bonds for infrastructure.

The mayor’s office said $196.5 million is earmarked for sidewalks and trails, $108 million for safe streets projects and protected bike lanes, and $32 million for street repairs. Additionally, $72.8 million will go into recreation centers and pools, $64.6 million into park improvements, and $15 million for the arts. A $69.3 million investment will go into police and fare station facilities, $15 million for the 911 call center and $8 million for the Center for Diversion and Services.

“We are ready to Move Atlanta Forward through these historic infrastructure investments,” Dickens said in a statement. “These game-changing investments in transportation, greenspaces and public safety will help us ensure that Atlanta is a city built for the future.

Atlanta’s departments for transportation, Enterprise Asset Management, and Parks and Recreation are tasked with executing the program, which will be performed in five phases beginning next year through 2028.

The 78-page document for the plan acknowledges how the T-SPLOST funding for the program is contingent upon on sales tax collections. The finance department will provide $70 million in the first full year of funding, given that the kick-off is approximately mid-Fiscal year. The FY 23 budget for projects will be $35M.

If you want to learn about more the plan, which features a cost breakdown, the long list of projects, maps and more, visit Atlanta.gov.

---

The city’s Procurement Department has launched a new website with information on how to register as a supplier, among other tips, tools and training sessions for both new and veteran businesses.

ATLSuppliers.com also provides instructions on how to submit an electronic bid, as well as information on the city’s procurement process and procedures. Procurement Chief Jaideep Majumdar said the website will allow his department to stay connected and transparent.

---

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In case you missed it: Atlanta City Council members Liliana Bakhtiari and Amir Farokhi participated in a demonstration in solidarity with the Global Day of Action for Iran on Saturday in front of the CNN Center.

Their actions come amid protests and condemnations in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman. She was arrested for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly and violating the country’s dress rules for women. Amini was detained in Tehran by the Guidance Patrol, commonly known as Iran’s morality police, and died in police custody.

Amini’s death also spurred the Council to approve a resolution introduced by Bakhtiari and sponsored by Farokhi condemning the Islamic Republic of Iran for its violent actions against women, repeated human rights violations against civilians, and use of excessive force against protesters. With Bakhtiari and Farokhi, Atlanta’s council became the first and only legislative body in the USA with two Iranian Americans.

Send us tips and feedback at Wilborn.Nobles@ajc.com.

