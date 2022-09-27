Atlanta Tech partners with city to launch job program with Acuity Brands

The program with Acuity will be separate from the Center for Workforce Innovation, which was created in 2018 by the college and the Atlanta Committee for Progress in partnership with the city under then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Acuity CEO Neil Ashe said the Atlanta-based lighting manufacturer wants to give students a five-week training experience for exposure to electricians, commercial truck drivers, and lab technicians. He said these jobs will be vital nationwide and especially in Atlanta, which is where Acuity needs more hands for the testing and transportation of their products.

Explore Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tapped to lead new national task force

“We’re going to need to double the size of the grid in the United States over the course of the next 20 or 30 years,” Ashe said. “At the same time, the number of electricians in America is going down. So not only do we need twice as much capacity, the actual number of people in that role is going down.”

According to the mayor’s office, Atlanta Tech is planning to recruit students for the Acuity program beginning next week. The program is slated to begin at the end of next month.

“Public-private partnerships work,” said Dickens. “They work by encouraging job growth and by offering targeted education and skills training to individuals by addressing the immediate needs of high demand professionals.”