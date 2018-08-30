In its report to the city, the Advisory Committee on City of Atlanta Street Names and Monuments Associated with the Confederacy listed more than 30 streets with possible connections to Confederate figures. Here’s the full list from the report, including the streets’ Confederate associations where known or apparent.
Anderson Way
Bartow Street
Bell Street Presumably named after Hiram Parks Bell, a Confederate congressman
Cleburne Avenue, Cleburne Terrace Named after Patrick R. Cleburne, an Irish-born Confederate general who fought at Shiloh, Chickamauga and throughout the Chattanooga and Atlanta campaigns. He led 10,000 rebel troops at Pickett's Mill in Marietta.
Cobb Street
Colquitt Street
Confederate Avenue, East Confederate Avenue Named after the former Confederate Soldier's Home, which was completed in 1900 and once stood on the current site of the Georgia Emergency Management complex - site of the former Shultz Farm
Cumming Drive
Deshler Street
Forrest Street Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate Army general and founder of the Ku Klux Klan. (The city changed Forrest Avenue to Ralph McGill Boulevard in 1980.)
Gartrell Street Presumably named after Lewis Gartrell, a Confederate Congressman
Gordon Place Former Confederate Gen. John B. Gordon. Gordon became the first Democratic governor of Georgia after the Civil War, bringing an end to Reconstruction-Era Republican control of the state.
Hardee Avenue
Hardee Circle, Hardee Street Confederate Gen. William J. Hardee
Holtzclaw Street For Confederate Gen. (and McDonough native) James T. Holtzclaw who commanded forces during the Chattanooga and Atlanta
campaigns
Lee Street Most likely named after Robert E. Lee
Longstreet Circle
Maney Lane
Manigault Street Most likely named after Brigadier Gen. Arthur M. Manigault, who led a rebel division against Union troops in the Battle of Atlanta.
Memorial Drive
Miller Drive
Pickett Street / Alley
Sayer street
Stovall Street Possibly named after Brigadier Gen. Marcellus Stovall, a brigade commander in Clayton's Division
Walker Avenue
Walker Street Possibly named after the Confederate Gen. James George Walker
Walthall Court
Walthall Drive
Walthall Street
Wetzel Drive
Wilson Street