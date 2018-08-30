Bell Street Presumably named after Hiram Parks Bell, a Confederate congressman

Cleburne Avenue, Cleburne Terrace Named after Patrick R. Cleburne, an Irish-born Confederate general who fought at Shiloh, Chickamauga and throughout the Chattanooga and Atlanta campaigns. He led 10,000 rebel troops at Pickett's Mill in Marietta.

Cobb Street

Explore Streets named for the Confederacy in Atlanta to be renamed

Colquitt Street

Confederate Avenue, East Confederate Avenue Named after the former Confederate Soldier's Home, which was completed in 1900 and once stood on the current site of the Georgia Emergency Management complex - site of the former Shultz Farm

Cumming Drive

Deshler Street

Forrest Street Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate Army general and founder of the Ku Klux Klan. (The city changed Forrest Avenue to Ralph McGill Boulevard in 1980.)

Gartrell Street Presumably named after Lewis Gartrell, a Confederate Congressman

Gordon Place Former Confederate Gen. John B. Gordon. Gordon became the first Democratic governor of Georgia after the Civil War, bringing an end to Reconstruction-Era Republican control of the state.

Hardee Avenue

Hardee Circle, Hardee Street Confederate Gen. William J. Hardee

Holtzclaw Street For Confederate Gen. (and McDonough native) James T. Holtzclaw who commanded forces during the Chattanooga and Atlanta

campaigns

Lee Street Most likely named after Robert E. Lee

Longstreet Circle

Maney Lane

Manigault Street Most likely named after Brigadier Gen. Arthur M. Manigault, who led a rebel division against Union troops in the Battle of Atlanta.

Memorial Drive

Miller Drive

Pickett Street / Alley

Sayer street

Stovall Street Possibly named after Brigadier Gen. Marcellus Stovall, a brigade commander in Clayton's Division

Walker Avenue

Walker Street Possibly named after the Confederate Gen. James George Walker

Walthall Court

Walthall Drive

Walthall Street

Wetzel Drive

Wilson Street